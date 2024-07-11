Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 11 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:35
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: US considers attacks against TTP in Afghanistan

July 11, 2024_ The United States has hinted at possible military strikes against the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Afghanistan, working with...

Pakistan: US considers attacks against TTP in Afghanistan
11 luglio 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 11, 2024_ The United States has hinted at possible military strikes against the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Afghanistan, working with Islamabad to address regional security threats. During press conferences at the Pentagon and in Washington, US spokesmen discussed improving the military capabilities of the Pakistani army. Pentagon spokesman Major General Patrick Ryder said any air strikes against the TTP in Afghanistan would depend on Pakistan's independent decisions. Ryder highlighted the longstanding cooperative security relationship between the United States and Pakistan. Brecorder.com reports it. The collaboration aims to prevent and deter regional terrorism, with ongoing discussions on how the United States can support Pakistan in this effort.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Stati Uniti d'America the United States Pakistan US considers attacks
Vedi anche
News to go
Caldo e afa in tutta Italia: ecco quanto dura
News to go
Conti pubblici, Giorgetti: "Non serve manovra lacrime e sangue"
News to go
Vacanze estive 2024, cresce il budget medio degli italiani: +15%
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?
News to go
Caro voli per Sardegna e Sicilia
News to go
Estate 2024, dove andranno gli italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo ed emicrania, c'è un legame
News to go
Covid, casi in leggero aumento in Italia
News to go
Lavoro, a maggio calo dopo 3 mesi crescita: -17mila occupati
News to go
Granchio blu, "danni per 100 milioni di euro ai pescatori"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza