Pakistan: US considers attacks against TTP in Afghanistan

July 11, 2024_ The United States has hinted at possible military strikes against the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Afghanistan, working with Islamabad to address regional security threats. During press conferences at the Pentagon and in Washington, US spokesmen discussed improving the military capabilities of the Pakistani army. Pentagon spokesman Major General Patrick Ryder said any air strikes against the TTP in Afghanistan would depend on Pakistan's independent decisions. Ryder highlighted the longstanding cooperative security relationship between the United States and Pakistan. Brecorder.com reports it. The collaboration aims to prevent and deter regional terrorism, with ongoing discussions on how the United States can support Pakistan in this effort.