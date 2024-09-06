05 September 2024_ The United States has pledged its support to Pakistan in the fight against terrorism, amid growing cooperation between the two countries. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will attend the United Nations General Assembly in September, where bilateral meetings with American officials are expected. The security situation in Pakistan has been aggravated by recent terrorist attacks, particularly in Balochistan, where over 70 people have been killed. The source of this information is nation.com.pk. The United States condemned the attacks and reiterated the importance of partnership with Pakistan to address threats to regional stability.