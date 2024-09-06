Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 06 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:39
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: US pledges support in fight against terrorism

05 September 2024_ The United States has pledged its support to Pakistan in the fight against terrorism, amid growing cooperation between the two...

Pakistan: US pledges support in fight against terrorism
06 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

05 September 2024_ The United States has pledged its support to Pakistan in the fight against terrorism, amid growing cooperation between the two countries. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will attend the United Nations General Assembly in September, where bilateral meetings with American officials are expected. The security situation in Pakistan has been aggravated by recent terrorist attacks, particularly in Balochistan, where over 70 people have been killed. The source of this information is nation.com.pk. The United States condemned the attacks and reiterated the importance of partnership with Pakistan to address threats to regional stability.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
US pledges support Pakistan Stati Uniti d'America been
Vedi anche
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza