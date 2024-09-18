Pakistan: US sanctions complicate Islamabad's missile program

September 17, 2024_ The United States has imposed sanctions on a Chinese company accused of supplying materials to Pakistan for its missile program, marking the sixth time in a matter of months. The move puts a damper on Islamabad’s aspirations to test rocket engines for the Shaheen-3 and Ababeel systems as the missile program continues to progress. China has expressed solidarity with Pakistan, criticizing the US policies as “unjust and politically motivated,” dailytimes.com.pk reported. Pakistan, which seeks to maintain deterrence in a complex geopolitical environment, continues to abide by the Missile Technology Control Regime guidelines despite external pressure.