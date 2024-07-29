Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 29 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:29
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Visa reforms to promote tourism and trade

29 July 2024_ Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed optimism about the new visa reforms introduced by the government, which are intended to...

Pakistan: Visa reforms to promote tourism and trade
29 luglio 2024 | 12.21
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

29 July 2024_ Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed optimism about the new visa reforms introduced by the government, which are intended to facilitate tourism and business activities in the country. During a press conference, he highlighted that the new visa policy will help boost tourism, trade and investment in Pakistan. Sharif also highlighted the government's commitment to providing all possible facilities to foreign tourists and investors. Furthermore, he underlined the importance of the new policy to promote cultural exchange and strengthen bilateral relations with other countries. The news is reported by Pakistan Today. Visa reforms aim to make Pakistan a more accessible and attractive destination for international visitors.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
visa policy visa investment in Pakistan Pakistan
Vedi anche
News to go
Olimpiadi, oggi terza giornata di Giochi
News to go
Venezuela, Maduro rieletto ma opposizione rivendica la vittoria
News to go
Italia verso estati torride e lunghe 5-6 mesi
News to go
Spighe Verdi 2024, ci sono 6 nuovi ingressi
Ganna, la medaglia d'argento e i complimenti di Mattarella - Video
Olimpiadi
Parigi 2024, Federica Pellegrini: "Ritiro Sinner? Spero si riprenda presto" - Video
Parigi 2024, applausi per Mattarella all'arrivo a Casa Italia - Video
News to go
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, oggi la cerimonia di apertura: città blindata
News to go
Allarme siccità al Centro-Sud: "Tra tre settimane niente acqua per i campi"
News to go
Parigi 2024, attesa per la cerimonia inaugurale: numeri e curiosità
News to go
Direttiva Ue sui rifiuti, Bruxelles mette in mora l'Italia
News to go
Tregua sta per finire, torna il gran caldo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza