Pakistan: Visa reforms to promote tourism and trade

29 July 2024_ Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed optimism about the new visa reforms introduced by the government, which are intended to facilitate tourism and business activities in the country. During a press conference, he highlighted that the new visa policy will help boost tourism, trade and investment in Pakistan. Sharif also highlighted the government's commitment to providing all possible facilities to foreign tourists and investors. Furthermore, he underlined the importance of the new policy to promote cultural exchange and strengthen bilateral relations with other countries. The news is reported by Pakistan Today. Visa reforms aim to make Pakistan a more accessible and attractive destination for international visitors.