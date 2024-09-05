Pakistan: Visit of the Chancellor of the University of Naples L'Orientale to Karachi to promote academic exchanges

September 5, 2024_ The Chancellor of the University of Naples L'Orientale, Prof. Roberto Tottoli, and the Consul General of Italy, Danilo Giurdanella, visited the Institute of Business Administration and the University of Karachi to strengthen academic cooperation. During the meeting, further developments of the Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2022, aimed at establishing a long-term collaboration, were discussed. The growing interest of students from Sindh and Balochistan in higher education in Italy is evidenced by over 600 students who have undertaken degree programs in the European country in the last year. The news is reported by thenews.com.pk. This visit underlines the commitment of the Italian Consulate in Karachi to promote the teaching of Italian and Urdu languages, fostering cultural exchanges between Italian and Pakistani universities.