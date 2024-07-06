Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 06 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:36
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Water crisis, minority rights and struggling automotive industry

July 5, 2024_ Pakistan is facing a severe water crisis due to mismanagement and overexploitation of natural resources. Water scarcity is hitting...

Pakistan: Water crisis, minority rights and struggling automotive industry
06 luglio 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 5, 2024_ Pakistan is facing a severe water crisis due to mismanagement and overexploitation of natural resources. Water scarcity is hitting agriculture, industry and domestic life hard, requiring urgent and coordinated interventions. Defense Minister Khawaja Asif condemned recent mass attacks against minorities, underlining the importance of respecting human rights and promoting harmony. The country's auto industry is plagued by systemic fraud, with billions of dollars lost every year and stagnant local production. Pakobserver.net reports it. The situation requires decisive government action to improve water management, protect minority rights and reform the automotive sector.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
water water scarcity water crisis Pakistan
Vedi anche
Meloni: "Sicurezza non è un costo, ma diritto di ogni lavoratore"
News to go
Emergenza ospedali, il 91% dei medici in ferie
Sangiuliano: "I musei italiani sono cresciuti per qualità dell'offerta" - Video
News to go
Integratori alimentari, fatturato da 4,5 miliardi di euro
Israele, attacco con coltello in centro commerciale: Hamas esulta - Video
News to go
Operazione antimafia ad Aprilia: arrestati in 25, c'è anche il sindaco Principi
News to go
Incentivi auto, immatricolazioni su del 15% a giugno
News to go
Bloccate a Malpensa 6 tonnellate di 'ingredienti' per ecstasy
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza