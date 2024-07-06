July 5, 2024_ Pakistan is facing a severe water crisis due to mismanagement and overexploitation of natural resources. Water scarcity is hitting agriculture, industry and domestic life hard, requiring urgent and coordinated interventions. Defense Minister Khawaja Asif condemned recent mass attacks against minorities, underlining the importance of respecting human rights and promoting harmony. The country's auto industry is plagued by systemic fraud, with billions of dollars lost every year and stagnant local production. Pakobserver.net reports it. The situation requires decisive government action to improve water management, protect minority rights and reform the automotive sector.