Pakistan: Women of Machar Colony Struggle with Exploitation and Discrimination

September 15, 2024_ In Machar Colony, an area of Karachi, women toil to earn less than a dollar a day cleaning shrimp for export. Despite inhumane working conditions and ethnic discrimination, these women, mostly of Bangladeshi origin, continue to support their families in a context of poverty and exploitation. Recent statements by local politicians have fueled hatred and stigmatization against them, calling them a 'burden' on society. The situation is exacerbated by the lack of civil rights and access to health services, leaving the community vulnerable and neglected, as reported by arynews.tv. The women of Machar Colony, who face enormous challenges on a daily basis, hope to gain recognition and basic rights in a system that has historically marginalized them.