Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 16 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:39
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Women of Machar Colony Struggle with Exploitation and Discrimination

September 15, 2024_ In Machar Colony, an area of Karachi, women toil to earn less than a dollar a day cleaning shrimp for export. Despite inhumane...

Pakistan: Women of Machar Colony Struggle with Exploitation and Discrimination
16 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 15, 2024_ In Machar Colony, an area of Karachi, women toil to earn less than a dollar a day cleaning shrimp for export. Despite inhumane working conditions and ethnic discrimination, these women, mostly of Bangladeshi origin, continue to support their families in a context of poverty and exploitation. Recent statements by local politicians have fueled hatred and stigmatization against them, calling them a 'burden' on society. The situation is exacerbated by the lack of civil rights and access to health services, leaving the community vulnerable and neglected, as reported by arynews.tv. The women of Machar Colony, who face enormous challenges on a daily basis, hope to gain recognition and basic rights in a system that has historically marginalized them.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
In Machar Colony Machar Colony basic rights export
Vedi anche
News to go
Torna il rito delle conserve fai da te
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza