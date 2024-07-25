Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 25 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:14
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan: Women's Protection Authority intensifies measures against gender violence

25 July 2024_ Punjab Women Protection Authority Chairperson Hina Pervez Butt said violence and abuse against women will not be tolerated. Under the...

Pakistan: Women's Protection Authority intensifies measures against gender violence
25 luglio 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

25 July 2024_ Punjab Women Protection Authority Chairperson Hina Pervez Butt said violence and abuse against women will not be tolerated. Under the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the provincial government is committed to protecting and rehabilitating women, promising tough action against harassment. During a press conference, Hina Pervez highlighted the need to also address problems related to cybercrime, inviting women to report any violation without hesitation. The news is reported by brecorder.com. The Authority plans to renovate virtual police stations and provide modern training to staff to address issues related to gender-based violence and cyberbullying.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
address violation without hesitation Hina Pervez highlighted press conference
Vedi anche
News to go
Mattarella: "Eversivo ogni atto contro la libera informazione"
News to go
Camera approva decreto liste di attesa, è legge
News to go
Harris: "Conosco i tipi come Donald Trump"
News to go
Lavoro, patente a crediti: pronto decreto attuativo
News to go
Elezioni Usa 2024, nomination Kamala Harris sempre più vicina
News to go
Ddl su nomi femminili, retromarcia della Lega
News to go
Turismo, 36 milioni di italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo, cavallette e insetti alieni devastano campi e frutteti
News to go
Biden si ritira da corsa alla Casa Bianca, ultime news
News to go
Crosetto: "Ruolo inviato per Fronte Sud a Spagna? Quasi un affronto personale"
News to go
Governance Poll, torna il sondaggio su sindaci e governatori più amati
News to go
A maggio aumentato il debito pubblico italiano


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza