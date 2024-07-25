Pakistan: Women's Protection Authority intensifies measures against gender violence

25 July 2024_ Punjab Women Protection Authority Chairperson Hina Pervez Butt said violence and abuse against women will not be tolerated. Under the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the provincial government is committed to protecting and rehabilitating women, promising tough action against harassment. During a press conference, Hina Pervez highlighted the need to also address problems related to cybercrime, inviting women to report any violation without hesitation. The news is reported by brecorder.com. The Authority plans to renovate virtual police stations and provide modern training to staff to address issues related to gender-based violence and cyberbullying.