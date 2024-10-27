Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 27 Ottobre 2024
Pakistan: Yahya Afridi sworn in as new Chief Justice

27 ottobre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
October 26, 2024_ President Asif Ali Zardari officially appointed Justice Yahya Afridi as the new Chief Justice of Pakistan during an oath-taking ceremony held at Aiwan e Sadr. The ceremony was attended by senior political and legal figures, including Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and several members of the government and judiciary. Yahya Afridi was selected by a special parliamentary committee from among the three senior-most judges of the Supreme Court, in accordance with the recent 26th Amendment to the Constitution. The appointment was later approved by the President, making Afridi the 30th Chief Justice of Pakistan. The news was reported by Pakistan Today. The Supreme Court of Pakistan is the highest judicial body in the country, responsible for ensuring the interpretation and application of the law.

