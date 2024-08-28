Pakistan: Zardari orders counter-terrorism measures in Balochistan

August 27, 2024_ President Asif Ali Zardari has directed Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti to take effective measures to eliminate terrorism, in response to recent violent attacks. On Sunday, militants from the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), a separatist group, launched attacks across the province, killing at least 50 people, including 14 security personnel. During a meeting with officials, Zardari stressed the importance of improving the security situation in Balochistan, while Naqvi pledged support to the provincial government in the fight against terrorism. This was reported by dawn.com. Balochistan is a province in Pakistan known for its security challenges and the presence of separatist groups that have carried out attacks on security forces and civilians.