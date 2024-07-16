Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 16 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:14
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: 13 activists, including two politicians, convicted of child abuse

July 15, 2024_ The Tagum City Regional Court convicted France Castro, representative of the ACT Teachers party, and Saturnino Ocampo, former...

Philippines: 13 activists, including two politicians, convicted of child abuse
16 luglio 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 15, 2024_ The Tagum City Regional Court convicted France Castro, representative of the ACT Teachers party, and Saturnino Ocampo, former president of Bayan Muna, along with 11 other individuals for child abuse. The accused were found guilty of exploiting 14 Lumad students from Salugpongan Ta Tanu Ingkanogan Community Learning Centre. The sentence provides for prison sentences ranging from a minimum of four years, nine months and 11 days to a maximum of six years, eight months and one day. The court also ordered the payment of 10,000 Philippine pesos as civil compensation and another 10,000 pesos as moral damages to each of the minor victims. Nation Time reports that the accused were part of the 2018 National Solidarity Mission in Talaingod, Davao del Norte. The conviction sparked protests from human rights activists, who consider the verdict unfair and aimed at suppressing the defense of indigenous rights.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Davao del Norte Nation Time reports that as civil compensation Filippine
Vedi anche
News to go
Trump incoronato da convention, JD Vance candidato vice
News to go
Nautica, Italia leader mondiale nella produzione di Superyacht
News to go
Caldo senza fine, l'afa torna anche al Nord
News to go
Via libera al fondo studio, fino a 25mila euro agli studenti più bravi: a chi spetta
News to go
Attentato Trump, cosa non ha funzionato: Secret service sotto accusa
News to go
Mutui, Abi: tassi al 3,56% a giugno 2024
News to go
Fecondazione assistita, in 10 anni +30% bebè da Pma
News to go
Rc Auto, a maggio prezzo medio +6,8% annuo a 400 euro
News to go
Compiti estivi, 4 genitori su 10 si dicono contrari
News to go
Elettricità, Arera: oltre 76,5% famiglie nel mercato libero
News to go
Mangiare male aumenta i costi sanitari
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Biden: "Ho battuto Trump una volta, lo batterò di nuovo"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza