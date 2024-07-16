Philippines: 13 activists, including two politicians, convicted of child abuse

July 15, 2024_ The Tagum City Regional Court convicted France Castro, representative of the ACT Teachers party, and Saturnino Ocampo, former president of Bayan Muna, along with 11 other individuals for child abuse. The accused were found guilty of exploiting 14 Lumad students from Salugpongan Ta Tanu Ingkanogan Community Learning Centre. The sentence provides for prison sentences ranging from a minimum of four years, nine months and 11 days to a maximum of six years, eight months and one day. The court also ordered the payment of 10,000 Philippine pesos as civil compensation and another 10,000 pesos as moral damages to each of the minor victims. Nation Time reports that the accused were part of the 2018 National Solidarity Mission in Talaingod, Davao del Norte. The conviction sparked protests from human rights activists, who consider the verdict unfair and aimed at suppressing the defense of indigenous rights.