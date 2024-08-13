Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 13 Agosto 2024
Philippines: 1.36 million government workers to get pay hike
13 agosto 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
August 12, 2024_ About 1.36 million Philippine government workers will receive a salary increase by the end of the year, Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman announced. The increase will be retroactive to January and will also include the mid-year bonus for employees. The government has allocated P36 billion for the first tranche of the implementation of the Wage Standardization Act VI, which provides for an average 18 percent increase in salaries through 2027. Salary changes will vary depending on job level, with an average increase of 4.41 percent for government employees. The news was reported by The Manila Times. The increase is aimed at making government salaries more competitive with the market, improving the economic conditions of government workers in the Philippines.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
in Evidenza