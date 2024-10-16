Philippines: 143 Filipino Prisoners Pardoned in UAE

October 15, 2024_ Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced that 143 Filipino prisoners in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been pardoned by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Marcos expressed his gratitude for the gesture, noting the importance of this decision for the families of the prisoners. The pardon was granted after a phone call between the two leaders, in which Marcos thanked the UAE president for his generosity. The news was reported by The Philippine Star. This act of clemency is an important step towards strengthening relations between the Philippines and the UAE, a country that is home to a significant Filipino community.