Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 16 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:42
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: 143 Filipino Prisoners Pardoned in UAE

October 15, 2024_ Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced that 143 Filipino prisoners in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been...

Philippines: 143 Filipino Prisoners Pardoned in UAE
16 ottobre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 15, 2024_ Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced that 143 Filipino prisoners in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have been pardoned by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Marcos expressed his gratitude for the gesture, noting the importance of this decision for the families of the prisoners. The pardon was granted after a phone call between the two leaders, in which Marcos thanked the UAE president for his generosity. The news was reported by The Philippine Star. This act of clemency is an important step towards strengthening relations between the Philippines and the UAE, a country that is home to a significant Filipino community.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Filipino prisoners in the United Arab Emirates UAE the news was reported by The Philippine Star UAE president
Vedi anche
News to go
Sciopero venerdì 18 ottobre, trasporti a rischio
News to go
Piogge e temporali in arrivo
News to go
Manovra, oggi Cdm alle 20
News to go
Migranti, von der Leyen: "Sviluppare hub rimpatri fuori Ue, guardiamo a intesa Italia-Albania"
News to go
Manovra, Schillaci: "Piano triennale assunzioni, mancano infermieri più di medici"
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza