Philippines: 571 Filipinos in Lebanon seek repatriation amid rising violence

October 12, 2024_ The Department of Migrant Workers in the Philippines announced that at least 571 Filipinos in Lebanon have requested repatriation due to escalating violence in the country. Secretary of Migrant Workers Hans Leo Cacdac said 221 Filipinos are ready to leave, while 350 are being processed by Lebanese immigration. Repatriation flights are planned, with about 20 people expected to return as early as this weekend. The Philippine government has activated emergency measures, setting up temporary shelters for citizens in need, the Manila Standard reported. The situation is especially dire for the 11,000 Filipinos in Lebanon, many of whom are domestic workers in Beirut, and the Philippine government has issued a Level 2 Alert, urging citizens to prepare for possible evacuation.