Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 13 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:06
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: 571 Filipinos in Lebanon seek repatriation amid rising violence

October 12, 2024_ The Department of Migrant Workers in the Philippines announced that at least 571 Filipinos in Lebanon have requested repatriation...

Philippines: 571 Filipinos in Lebanon seek repatriation amid rising violence
13 ottobre 2024 | 12.43
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 12, 2024_ The Department of Migrant Workers in the Philippines announced that at least 571 Filipinos in Lebanon have requested repatriation due to escalating violence in the country. Secretary of Migrant Workers Hans Leo Cacdac said 221 Filipinos are ready to leave, while 350 are being processed by Lebanese immigration. Repatriation flights are planned, with about 20 people expected to return as early as this weekend. The Philippine government has activated emergency measures, setting up temporary shelters for citizens in need, the Manila Standard reported. The situation is especially dire for the 11,000 Filipinos in Lebanon, many of whom are domestic workers in Beirut, and the Philippine government has issued a Level 2 Alert, urging citizens to prepare for possible evacuation.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
as this weekend at Level 2 Alert requested repatriation
Vedi anche
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza