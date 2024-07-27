July 27, 2024_ Due to the damage caused by Typhoon Carina and monsoon-induced flooding, 738 public schools in the Philippines will have to postpone the opening of classes scheduled for Monday. The Department of Education (DepEd) reported that 12,866 schools in 10 regions were affected, with Central Luzon recording the highest number of unready schools. The most affected regions include the National Capital Region (NCR) and the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR). Education Secretary Sonny Angara said the situation could deteriorate further as DipEd is still receiving reports from regional directors. The source of this news is Watchmen Daily Journal. Malabon schools will open on July 31, while Marikina and Valenzuela will begin classes on August 5.