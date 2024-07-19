Philippines: 79 Chinese citizens arrested in a factory in Bulacan

July 18, 2024_ The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) of the Philippines arrested 79 Chinese nationals during an operation at a factory in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan. Of these, 36 were undocumented and 23 had tourist visas. Those arrested were transferred to the NBI headquarters in Quezon City for further investigation. The operation is part of a series of actions against Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGOs), accused of illegal activities such as human trafficking, torture, kidnapping and online scams. The Philippine Star reports it. Authorities have intensified operations against POGOs in recent months, with numerous raids and arrests in several locations across the country.