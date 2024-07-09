Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 09 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:29
Philippines: A MANO Italian Restaurant 5th Anniversary Celebration

8 July 2024_ The Italian restaurant A MANO celebrated five years of culinary excellence with an evening dedicated to innovative pizza creations. The...

09 luglio 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
8 July 2024_ The Italian restaurant A MANO celebrated five years of culinary excellence with an evening dedicated to innovative pizza creations. The event, held at the Gateway Mall branch in Quezon City, featured Italian pizza chef Stefano Canosci, known for his creations at Pizzeria Chicco Colle. Canosci presented a special menu of five pizzas, combining Italian styles with Filipino influences. A MANO, founded by Amado Forés, is recognized as one of the best pizza restaurants in the world, ranked 96th in 2023 and 12th in the Asia-Pacific region in 2024. onemega.com reports. The event highlighted the importance of international collaboration in gastronomy.

Tag
The Italian restaurant featured Italian pizza Anniversary Celebration
