Philippines: African Swine Fever Vaccination Begins in Batangas

August 16, 2024_ The vaccination of pigs in Batangas province will begin next week, with the arrival of 10,000 doses of African swine fever (ASF) vaccine. Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said that the vaccination will start from Lobo, which is considered “ground zero” for ASF. Although the doses are insufficient for the entire province, isolating some areas could prove useful. Tiu Laurel also confirmed that there is no need to declare a national state of calamity. This was reported by The Philippine Star. The Department of Agriculture plans to increase checks at entry points to Metro Manila to prevent the spread of ASF.