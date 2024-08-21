Philippines: Agreement to Host Afghan Refugees Transiting to US

August 21, 2024_ The Philippine government has agreed to host Afghan nationals fleeing the Taliban regime for a limited period, in response to a request from the United States. The refugees will be able to stay in the country for up to 59 days, in a reception facility, and will be subject to security screening. Each applicant will need a visa and will be assisted during their stay by U.S. officials and the International Organization for Migration. The agreement must be ratified by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. before it can take effect, the Philippine Daily Inquirer reported. The United States will cover the food, housing and security costs for the refugees during their stay in the Philippines.