Philippines: Agreement with China to avoid clashes in the South China Sea

July 21, 2024_ The Philippines and China have reached an understanding to avoid altercations at the disputed rock in the South China Sea, the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs announced. The agreement aims to reduce tensions after last month's violent clash at Ayungin Rock, occupied by the Philippines and claimed by Beijing. The two nations established common principles and provisions through an exchange of diplomatic notes this week. The agreement was reached after a series of negotiations and a crucial meeting in Manila on July 2. The Philippine Daily Inquirer reports it. The agreement provides for the supply of basic necessities and the rotation of troops at the BRP Sierra Madre ship, a symbol of Philippine sovereignty.