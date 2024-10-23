Philippines: Agreement with Italy to boost local agriculture

October 22, 2024_ The Philippines is strengthening its cooperation with Italy to modernize the agricultural sector, Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. announced. During the World Food Day celebrations in Rome, a memorandum of understanding was unveiled that aims to support the agro-industrialization of Filipino farmers. Italy, known for its high-quality agricultural machinery industry, will offer expertise to improve agricultural production in the Philippines. Additionally, Philippine exports to Italy, including products such as tuna and pineapple, are expected to increase, as well as job opportunities for Filipino fishermen in Italy. The news was reported by pageone.ph. This agreement represents a significant step towards creating sustainable and resilient food systems between the two nations.