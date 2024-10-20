Philippines: Agricultural collaboration with FAO strengthened in Rome

Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 20 Ottobre 2024
20 ottobre 2024 | 12.21
Redazione Adnkronos
October 19, 2024_ The Philippines’ Department of Agriculture has stepped up its collaboration with FAO to address food insecurity, with hunger levels rising to 22.9 percent in September. Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. met with FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu in Rome during the World Food Forum 2024 to discuss agricultural development initiatives. During the meeting, the Philippines presented a strategic plan to invest in four key sectors: abaca, bamboo, mango and seaweed, which are essential to the local economy. Laurel stressed the importance of strengthening ties with Italy and other European partners to modernize agri-food systems. The news is reported by tribune.net.ph. This meeting highlights the Philippines’ commitment to improving food security and developing the agricultural sector through investment and international cooperation.

