Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 08 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:38
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: Agricultural production down 3.3% due to El Niño

August 7, 2024_ Philippine agricultural production recorded a decline of 3.3% in the second quarter of 2024, due to the devastating effects of El...

Philippines: Agricultural production down 3.3% due to El Niño
08 agosto 2024 | 13.05
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 7, 2024_ Philippine agricultural production recorded a decline of 3.3% in the second quarter of 2024, due to the devastating effects of El Niño on agricultural lands. Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) shows that the crops and livestock sectors suffered losses, while the poultry and fisheries sectors showed signs of recovery. The total value of agricultural and fisheries production was 413.91 billion pesos, down from 427.69 billion pesos last year. Roehlano Briones, senior research fellow at the Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS), attributed the decline to drought and typhoons. The news is reported by BusinessWorld. The Philippines, an archipelago in Southeast Asia, is strongly influenced by climate phenomena, which significantly impacts agriculture, a crucial sector for the local economy.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Roehlano Briones senior second quarter search fellow Filippine
Vedi anche
News to go
Granchio blu, Enrico Caterino commissario straordinario per l'emergenza
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre
News to go
Guerra in Medio Oriente, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte
News to go
Autonomia, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum
News to go
Toti torna libero, gip Genova revoca domiciliari


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza