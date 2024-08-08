Philippines: Agricultural production down 3.3% due to El Niño

August 7, 2024_ Philippine agricultural production recorded a decline of 3.3% in the second quarter of 2024, due to the devastating effects of El Niño on agricultural lands. Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) shows that the crops and livestock sectors suffered losses, while the poultry and fisheries sectors showed signs of recovery. The total value of agricultural and fisheries production was 413.91 billion pesos, down from 427.69 billion pesos last year. Roehlano Briones, senior research fellow at the Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS), attributed the decline to drought and typhoons. The news is reported by BusinessWorld. The Philippines, an archipelago in Southeast Asia, is strongly influenced by climate phenomena, which significantly impacts agriculture, a crucial sector for the local economy.