Philippines: Agriculture Secretary Reassures on Pork Supply Despite African Swine Fever

August 12, 2024_ Philippines Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel, Jr., said there will be no shortage of pork in the coming months, despite the spread of African Swine Fever (ASF) in some areas of the country. Laurel explained that ASF-related lockdowns are localized and do not affect entire municipalities or provinces, thus allowing the movement of animals. He also announced that the Department of Agriculture will not implement the severe restrictions imposed in 2019, as it learned that those measures were excessive. Affected hog producers will receive increased compensation for culled animals, while a pig restocking program and meat imports will continue, according to Watchmen Daily Journal. Laurel also announced that 10,000 doses of ASF vaccine will arrive next week for free distribution to hog producers.