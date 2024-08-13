Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 13 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:32
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: Agriculture Secretary Reassures on Pork Supply Despite African Swine Fever

August 12, 2024_ Philippines Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel, Jr., said there will be no shortage of pork in the coming months, despite...

Philippines: Agriculture Secretary Reassures on Pork Supply Despite African Swine Fever
13 agosto 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 12, 2024_ Philippines Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel, Jr., said there will be no shortage of pork in the coming months, despite the spread of African Swine Fever (ASF) in some areas of the country. Laurel explained that ASF-related lockdowns are localized and do not affect entire municipalities or provinces, thus allowing the movement of animals. He also announced that the Department of Agriculture will not implement the severe restrictions imposed in 2019, as it learned that those measures were excessive. Affected hog producers will receive increased compensation for culled animals, while a pig restocking program and meat imports will continue, according to Watchmen Daily Journal. Laurel also announced that 10,000 doses of ASF vaccine will arrive next week for free distribution to hog producers.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
explained that Laurel as it learned that Filippine
Vedi anche
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali
News to go
Onu approva un trattato contro la criminalità informatica
News to go
Siccità, Calabria chiede a governo stato emergenza nazionale
News to go
Consumi, tecnologia e telefonia al top: l'indagine
News to go
Esodo estivo, domani giornata da bollino nero per il traffico
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 8 agosto - Video
News to go
Auto green, nuova ondata di incentivi per immatricolazioni
News to go
Granchio blu, Enrico Caterino commissario straordinario per l'emergenza


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza