Giovedì 25 Luglio 2024
Philippines: Aivee Clinic introduces PLINEST® treatment from Italy for skin health

Philippines: Aivee Clinic introduces PLINEST® treatment from Italy for skin health
25 luglio 2024 | 12.39
24 July 2024_ The Aivee Clinic, in collaboration with Ardence Aesthetics, has launched the PLINEST® treatment, the first polynucleotide-based injectable treatment from Italy, designed to improve skin health. This innovative treatment uses DNA fragments extracted from the gonads of Italian trout, through a patented process that guarantees high purity. Doctors Z'shen Teo and Aivee Aguilar Teo have been named PLINEST® Ambassadors for 2024, highlighting the importance of this product in the Philippine market. The news was reported by businessmirror.com.ph. PLINEST® represents a significant step forward in non-invasive aesthetic treatments, promising visible and natural results for patients.

Philippine market sequenziario treatment non invasive aesthetic treatments
