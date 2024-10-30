Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 30 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 14:50
Philippines: Al Gatmaitan Brings Italian Music to Manila with TRA MUSICA E SOGNO

30 ottobre 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
October 30, 2024_ Al Gatmaitan, tenor and musical theatre artist, will perform on November 14, 2024 in Manila in a concert titled BETWEEN MUSIC AND DREAM, celebrating classical crossover music. His repertoire includes Italian, Spanish and English pieces, inspired by artists such as Andrea Bocelli, and reflects his musical education which also took place in Italy. Gatmaitan studied at the Università per Stranieri Dante Alighieri, where he furthered his Italian language education, and received additional scholarships to hone his vocal skills. The event will take place at the Manila Pianos Showroom and tickets are already on sale, as reported by www.itsmegracee.com. This evening promises to be a unique experience that combines Filipino and Italian musical culture, offering the audience an emotional journey through music.

in Evidenza