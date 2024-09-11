Philippines: Alarming increase in dengue cases in Western Visayas

September 11, 2024_ Dengue cases in Western Visayas have surpassed 20,000, with 20,814 cases and 51 deaths recorded from January 1 to August 31, 2024. Compared to the same period in 2023, there has been a 264% increase, with 5,711 cases and 25 deaths. The final week of August saw an increase of 2,758 new cases, with Iloilo province having the highest number of infections. The Department of Health (DOH) has issued advisories to manage hospital capacity and prevent overcrowding. This was reported by Panay News. Dengue is a tropical disease transmitted by mosquitoes, whose symptoms can include high fever and body aches, and in severe cases can lead to life-threatening complications.