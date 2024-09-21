Philippines: Alert for possible eruption of Kanlaon volcano

Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 21 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:59
September 20, 2024_ The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has issued a warning about a possible eruption of Kanlaon...

21 settembre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
September 20, 2024_ The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has issued a warning about a possible eruption of Kanlaon Volcano, currently under Alert Level 2. Phivolcs Director Teresito Bacolcol said that volcanic activity could intensify, with steam explosions expected soon. 45 volcanic earthquakes have been recorded, indicating increased seismic activity, and sulfur dioxide emissions remain high. The source of this news is Watchmen Daily Journal. Nearby residents have been warned to avoid the danger zone and take precautions in case of exposure to toxic fumes.

