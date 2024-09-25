Philippines: Alice Guo Claims Victim in POGO Investigation

September 24, 2024_ Alice Guo, former mayor of Bamban, Tarlac, said she was a victim and not the mastermind of an operation linked to Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (PGOs) during a Senate hearing. Guo promised to reveal more details in an executive session, agreeing to identify the most culpable perpetrators. Sen. Risa Hontiveros welcomed her statements, suggesting the commission may have found significant clues. Tuesday’s hearing marked the 14th session on POGOs and the eighth focused on Guo, The Philippine Star reported. The commission plans to invite former national police chief Benjamin Acorda to the next hearing for further clarification.