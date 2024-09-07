Philippines: Alice Guo Custody Contested Between Senate, PNP

September 6, 2024_ The Philippine Senate and the Philippine National Police (PNP) are battling over the custody of Alice Guo, a former mayor who returned from Indonesia on Friday after weeks on the run. After arriving at Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Guo was taken to a PNP detention center in Quezon City, where she was charged with corruption. A judge ordered her detention after she failed to file bail, while Senator Risa Hontiveros requested that she be allowed to attend a Senate hearing. The source of this story is manilatimes.net. Alice Guo is embroiled in an investigation into criminal activities related to online gambling operators in the Philippines, known as POGOs.