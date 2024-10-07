Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 07 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:36
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: Alice Guo Runs for Re-Election Despite Legal Controversy

October 7, 2024_ Alice Guo, former mayor of Bamban, Tarlac, will file her candidacy for the 2025 elections, despite an order from the Ombudsman...

Philippines: Alice Guo Runs for Re-Election Despite Legal Controversy
07 ottobre 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 7, 2024_ Alice Guo, former mayor of Bamban, Tarlac, will file her candidacy for the 2025 elections, despite an order from the Ombudsman permanently barring her from holding public office. Her lawyer said only the courts can stop her, while the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said it will accept her candidacy certification, but may disqualify her later. Guo, currently in prison for various crimes, is accused of being a Chinese citizen, but her lawyer says there is no definitive proof to that effect. The source of this news is Tempo. Guo is embroiled in multiple legal proceedings, including allegations of corruption and human trafficking, which could affect her ability to run.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
courts can stop her Her lawyer said difensore civico Tarlac
Vedi anche
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale degli Insegnanti
News to go
Terrorismo, 22enne egiziano arrestato per proselitismo sul web
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Emilia-Romagna
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa
News to go
Piantedosi: "Con conflitti cresce rischio atti terroristici, non farci trovare impreparati"
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione
News to go
Terrorismo, in Italia allerta di livello 2
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso
News to go
Caffè, oggi la Giornata Internazionale: tradizione a rischio rincaro


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza