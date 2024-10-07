Philippines: Alice Guo Runs for Re-Election Despite Legal Controversy

October 7, 2024_ Alice Guo, former mayor of Bamban, Tarlac, will file her candidacy for the 2025 elections, despite an order from the Ombudsman permanently barring her from holding public office. Her lawyer said only the courts can stop her, while the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said it will accept her candidacy certification, but may disqualify her later. Guo, currently in prison for various crimes, is accused of being a Chinese citizen, but her lawyer says there is no definitive proof to that effect. The source of this news is Tempo. Guo is embroiled in multiple legal proceedings, including allegations of corruption and human trafficking, which could affect her ability to run.