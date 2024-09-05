Philippines: Alice Guo's return delayed by prisoner swap request with Indonesia

September 4, 2024_ The return of the ousted mayor of Bamban, Tarlac, Alice Guo to the Philippines could be delayed due to an Indonesian government request for a prisoner swap. Guo was arrested in Jakarta and Indonesian authorities want to exchange her for Gregor Johan Haas, a drug trafficking suspect. Justice Secretary Crispin Remulla said the swap could complicate Guo’s extradition process. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has vowed to prosecute those who helped Guo flee the country, stressing the seriousness of the charges against her, which include human trafficking and links to Chinese organized crime, manilatimes.net reported. Guo, who faces serious crimes, has been ousted and her extradition is currently being coordinated between Philippine and Indonesian authorities.