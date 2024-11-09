Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 09 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:38
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: Ambassador Urges Filipinos in US to Leave Country Voluntarily

November 8, 2024_ Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez urged undocumented Filipinos to leave the country voluntarily...

Philippines: Ambassador Urges Filipinos in US to Leave Country Voluntarily
09 novembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 8, 2024_ Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez urged undocumented Filipinos to leave the country voluntarily before tougher immigration laws take effect. Romualdez warned that once deported, they will never be able to return to the United States, while a voluntary departure offers the possibility of future return. He also urged those with document issues to regularize their situation before President-elect Donald Trump takes office. With estimates of between 250,000 and 300,000 undocumented Filipinos in the US, Romualdez stressed that it will be increasingly difficult to remain undocumented. The news was reported by The Philippine Star. The situation of Filipino immigrants in the United States is complex, with many facing legal and social challenges amid growing scrutiny over immigration policies.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambassador Urges Filipinos in US Stati Uniti d'America undocumented Filipinos in the US country Voluntarily
Vedi anche
News to go
Strage via D'Amelio e depistaggi, rinvio a giudizio per 4 poliziotti
Caccia al tifoso israeliano ad Amsterdam, le immagini del linciaggio - Video
News to go
Italia-Cina, Mattarella: "Rapporto intenso che continua a svilupparsi"
News to go
Sciopero trasporti oggi 8 novembre, sindacato: "Adesioni al 90%"
News to go
Nissan annuncia 9mila licenziamenti
News to go
Omicidio sindaco Angelo Vassallo, 4 arresti: c’è anche ufficiale carabinieri
News to go
Usa, Meloni sente Trump: "Congratulazioni per la vittoria"
News to go
Campania, Consiglio regionale approva legge su terzo mandato
News to go
Gas, ad ottobre prezzo per vulnerabili +5,3%
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Trump nel suo discorso della vittoria: "E' l'età dell'oro"
News to go
Elezioni Usa, duello all'ultimo voto tra Trump e Harris
News to go
Boeing, fine dello sciopero: accordo su nuovo contratto


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza