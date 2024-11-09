Philippines: Ambassador Urges Filipinos in US to Leave Country Voluntarily

November 8, 2024_ Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel Romualdez urged undocumented Filipinos to leave the country voluntarily before tougher immigration laws take effect. Romualdez warned that once deported, they will never be able to return to the United States, while a voluntary departure offers the possibility of future return. He also urged those with document issues to regularize their situation before President-elect Donald Trump takes office. With estimates of between 250,000 and 300,000 undocumented Filipinos in the US, Romualdez stressed that it will be increasingly difficult to remain undocumented. The news was reported by The Philippine Star. The situation of Filipino immigrants in the United States is complex, with many facing legal and social challenges amid growing scrutiny over immigration policies.