Philippines: Amerigo Vespucci Makes Debut in Manila

September 16, 2024_ The Amerigo Vespucci, the historic Italian ship, entered Philippine waters on September 13, 2024, docking at Pier 15 in Manila. This is the first time that the ship, known as the 'most beautiful ship in the world', has visited the Philippines since its launch in 1931. During its stay, the ship is open to the public until September 17, offering visitors the opportunity to explore its magnificent facilities. In addition, the arrival of the Amerigo Vespucci has facilitated cultural exchanges and training activities between the Italian and Philippine naval forces. The news is reported by cosmo.ph. The Amerigo Vespucci, which has a long history of training cadets of the Italian Navy, represents a symbol of diplomacy and maritime cooperation between Italy and Southeast Asia.