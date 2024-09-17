Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 17 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:45
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: Amerigo Vespucci Makes Debut in Manila

September 16, 2024_ The Amerigo Vespucci, the historic Italian ship, entered Philippine waters on September 13, 2024, docking at Pier 15 in Manila....

Philippines: Amerigo Vespucci Makes Debut in Manila
17 settembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 16, 2024_ The Amerigo Vespucci, the historic Italian ship, entered Philippine waters on September 13, 2024, docking at Pier 15 in Manila. This is the first time that the ship, known as the 'most beautiful ship in the world', has visited the Philippines since its launch in 1931. During its stay, the ship is open to the public until September 17, offering visitors the opportunity to explore its magnificent facilities. In addition, the arrival of the Amerigo Vespucci has facilitated cultural exchanges and training activities between the Italian and Philippine naval forces. The news is reported by cosmo.ph. The Amerigo Vespucci, which has a long history of training cadets of the Italian Navy, represents a symbol of diplomacy and maritime cooperation between Italy and Southeast Asia.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Philippine naval forces Manila Italian Navy historic Italian
Vedi anche
News to go
Meloni: "Illustrato a Starmer modello Albania, no timori per soluzioni nuove"
News to go
Open Arms, Procura chiede 6 anni per Salvini
News to go
Torna il rito delle conserve fai da te
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza