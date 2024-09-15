Philippines: Amerigo Vespucci makes historic visit to Manila to promote maritime cooperation

Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 15 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:59
15 settembre 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 14, 2024_ The Amerigo Vespucci, the renowned Italian sailing ship, made its first port call in the Philippines, docking at the Port of Manila. During its stay, the cadets on board will participate in cultural exchanges and continue their training. The ship's commander, Giuseppe Lai, stressed the importance of this visit to strengthen maritime ties between Italy and the Philippines. The Amerigo Vespucci is known as the "most beautiful ship in the world" and has represented Italy's naval tradition since 1931. The news was reported by The Sunday Times. The ship, named after the Italian explorer Amerigo Vespucci, has a long history of training Italian sailors and has visited numerous countries around the world.

