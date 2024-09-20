Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 20 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:38
Philippines: Anne Curtis Arrives in Milan for Fashion Week with Gucci

September 19, 2024_ Filipino actress Anne Curtis took to Instagram to share her emotional arrival in Milan for Milan Fashion Week, where she will be...

Philippines: Anne Curtis Arrives in Milan for Fashion Week with Gucci
20 settembre 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 19, 2024_ Filipino actress Anne Curtis took to Instagram to share her emotional arrival in Milan for Milan Fashion Week, where she will be attending as part of her 'Gucci family'. Curtis sported an all-Gucci outfit, including luggage and sneakers, highlighting her connection to the famous Italian fashion brand. Her presence at the event sparked excitement among fans, who commented positively on her photos. The news was reported by kami.com.ph, highlighting the importance of Italian fashion globally. Anne Curtis is a famous actress and television personality in the Philippines, known for her style and charisma.

