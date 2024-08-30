Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 30 Agosto 2024
Philippines: Apollo Quiboloy Search Intensifies with 100 Policemen Deployed to Davao City

Philippines: Apollo Quiboloy Search Intensifies with 100 Policemen Deployed to Davao City
30 agosto 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
August 29, 2024_ About 100 new police officers have been deployed inside the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KoJC) compound in Davao City, as the search for wanted evangelist Apollo Quiboloy, accused of sexual abuse and human trafficking, enters its sixth day. The reinforcement comes in addition to the 2,000 police officers already present, following a raid on August 24. KoJC members raised concerns over a mysterious blue container carried by police, which was not scanned. Police also introduced a long-range acoustic device for communication and crowd control, highlighting the intensified security operations. This news comes from manilatimes.net. Apollo Quiboloy is a well-known Filipino evangelist and the founder of KoJC, a controversial religious organization.

Kingdom of Jesus Christ compound in Davao City forze dell'ordine police officers
