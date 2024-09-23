Philippines: Approval of 2025 National Budget Coming Soon

Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 23 Settembre 2024
23 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
September 22, 2024_ The Philippine House of Representatives is set to approve the proposed national budget of 6.352 trillion pesos for 2025, which represents 22.1% of the country's GDP. The budget includes an increase in defense and transportation spending, while reducing funding for agriculture, health, and social welfare. President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. is expected to certify the bill as urgent, allowing for quick passage before the congressional recess, The Philippine Star reported. The budget aims to support the government's priority socioeconomic programs, while the poverty rate in the Philippines has dropped to 15.5% in 2023.

