Philippines: Archbishop of Caceres receives the pallium from Pope Francis in Rome

Sabato 06 Luglio 2024
06 luglio 2024 | 12.36
July 5, 2024_ The Metropolitan Archbishop of Caceres, Monsignor Rex Andrew C. Alarcon, received the pallium from Pope Francis during a Eucharistic celebration in St. Peter's Basilica on June 29. Alarcon was the only Filipino among the 41 archbishops from around the world to receive this symbol of communion with the Pope. The ceremony saw the participation of numerous groups of Filipino faithful residing in Rome, including devotees of the Madonna of Peñafrancia. The event took place at the main chapel of the Pontifical Philippine College, where Alarcon celebrated a thanksgiving mass. Bicolmail.net reports it. The archbishop underlined the importance of community and synodality, inviting those present to walk together in faith.

