Venerdì 08 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:35
Philippines: Armed Forces conduct military exercises in the South China Sea

Philippines: Armed Forces conduct military exercises in the South China Sea
08 novembre 2024 | 12.17
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 7, 2024_ The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) conducted interoperability exercises in the South China Sea, simulating the recapture of an island from enemy forces. During the exercise, part of the “Armed Forces Joint Exercise Dagat-Langit Lupa,” units from the Philippine Navy, Air Force, and Army simulated skirmishes to regain control of Kota Island. Despite the presence of Chinese warships and maritime militia nearby, AFP commander Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. said the exercise continued without interruption, stressing the importance of unilateral exercises for national defense. The Philippine Star reported. The exercise also included the airdrop of resupply for troops who retook the island, highlighting the preparedness of the Philippine Armed Forces amid rising regional tension.

Tag
the Philippine Star reported exercises in the South China Sea Agence France Presse South China Sea
