Giovedì 17 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:54
Philippines: Army intensifies counterinsurgency operations in Negros Island

October 17, 2024_ The Philippines’ 3rd Infantry Division (3ID) has ordered its army troops to focus their efforts to end the insurgency in Negros...

17 ottobre 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
October 17, 2024_ The Philippines’ 3rd Infantry Division (3ID) has ordered its army troops to focus their efforts to end the insurgency in Negros Island by hunting down the remnants of disbanded rebel groups. 3ID Commander Maj. Gen. Marion Sison stressed the importance of targeted military operations to counter communist terrorist groups and maintain stability in the region. Sison said that despite the success achieved in the fight against the New People’s Army (NPA), there are still five active rebel groups that need to be monitored and neutralized. The source of this news is Watchmen Daily Journal. Military operations are crucial to ensuring peace and development in Negros Occidental, a province in the Philippines known for its insurgency-related challenges.

