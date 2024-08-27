Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 27 Agosto 2024
Philippines: Arrests and interrogations for POGO ties

August 26, 2024_ The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has transferred Shiela Leal Guo and Cassandra Li Ong to the Senate and House of...

Philippines: Arrests and interrogations for POGO ties
27 agosto 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
August 26, 2024_ The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has transferred Shiela Leal Guo and Cassandra Li Ong to the Senate and House of Representatives, respectively, to answer questions regarding the operations of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) in Bamban and Porac, Pampanga. Both were arrested for their repeated absence from previous hearings and are facing charges of immigration violations and use of false passports. Shiela Guo, sister of former Bamban Mayor Alice Guo, was received by the Senate and subjected to medical examinations, while Ong was cited in contempt by the House and detained for 30 days. The source of this news is malaya.com.ph. Authorities are investigating Ong’s alleged involvement in illegal activities related to POGOs, which have been at the center of controversy during the Duterte administration.

