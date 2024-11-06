Cerca nel sito
 
Philippines: Audit Commission Confirms Irregularities in Reserved Funds of the Office of the Vice President

November 06, 2024_ The Commission on Audit (COA) of the Philippines has confirmed that the Office of the Vice President (OVP) submitted over 1,200...

06 novembre 2024 | 12.22
Redazione Adnkronos
November 06, 2024_ The Commission on Audit (COA) of the Philippines has confirmed that the Office of the Vice President (OVP) submitted over 1,200 defective payment receipts to justify the use of 125 million pesos in reserved funds spent in just 11 days in December 2022. During a House of Representatives committee hearing, it was found that many receipts had incorrect dates and illegible names. The COA reported that 73 million pesos of these funds were included in a rejection notice due to the discrepancies found. The source of this news is the Philippine Daily Inquirer. The hearing also saw the absence of several OVP officials, including Assistant Secretary Sunshine Fajarda, who were implicated in alleged misuse of funds.

