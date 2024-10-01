Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 01 Ottobre 2024
Philippines: Bacolod Launches Solar Project to Reduce Electricity Bills

October 01, 2024_ The Bacolod City Government has launched a solar project to reduce electricity bills in some barangays in the city. Engineer Loben...

01 ottobre 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
October 01, 2024_ The Bacolod City Government has launched a solar project to reduce electricity bills in some barangays in the city. Engineer Loben Ceballos announced that tenders have already been issued for the implementation of the project in ten barangays, including Barangays 16, Handumanan, and Singcang-Airport. The solar panels will be installed in barangay halls and gymnasiums, aiming to reduce energy costs. The source of funding comes from a P4.4 billion loan approved by the Development Bank of the Philippines. The project aims to identify more barangays for the installation of solar panels, thus contributing to the energy sustainability of the city.

