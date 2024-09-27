Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 27 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:49
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Philippines: Bacolod steps up fight against dengue with local campaigns

September 26, 2024_ Bacolod City is stepping up measures against dengue following a surge in cases of the mosquito-borne disease. The Bacolod City...

Philippines: Bacolod steps up fight against dengue with local campaigns
27 settembre 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 26, 2024_ Bacolod City is stepping up measures against dengue following a surge in cases of the mosquito-borne disease. The Bacolod City Health Office has recommended barangay officials to lead the community in raising awareness, especially through the 4 p.m. habit, to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds. As of September 21, Bacolod has recorded 1,448 cases of dengue, a 245 percent increase from the same period last year, with three deaths reported. The source of this information is the Watchmen Daily Journal. Local authorities continue to urge residents to follow the 4S strategy to combat the spread of the disease.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
mosquito breeding grounds febbre rossa the Bacolod City against dengue following
Vedi anche
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza