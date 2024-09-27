Philippines: Bacolod steps up fight against dengue with local campaigns

September 26, 2024_ Bacolod City is stepping up measures against dengue following a surge in cases of the mosquito-borne disease. The Bacolod City Health Office has recommended barangay officials to lead the community in raising awareness, especially through the 4 p.m. habit, to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds. As of September 21, Bacolod has recorded 1,448 cases of dengue, a 245 percent increase from the same period last year, with three deaths reported. The source of this information is the Watchmen Daily Journal. Local authorities continue to urge residents to follow the 4S strategy to combat the spread of the disease.