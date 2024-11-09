Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 09 Novembre 2024
Philippines: Bacoor Transforms Into Milan, A Corner of Italy in the Heart of Cavite

Philippines: Bacoor Transforms Into Milan, A Corner of Italy in the Heart of Cavite
09 novembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
November 09, 2024_ Bacoor City, the second largest metropolis in Cavite, is undergoing a transformation with the development of a new neighborhood called Milano, inspired by the Italian capital. This project, developed by Vista Land, aims to recreate the vibrant atmosphere and culture of Italy, offering modern residences and commercial spaces in a context that combines tranquility and accessibility in Metro Manila. Milano, which occupies 5.7 hectares, includes high-quality condominiums and recreational areas, allowing residents to live an Italian lifestyle experience. The news is reported by inquirer.net. This development represents a unique opportunity for Filipinos to experience the Italian dolce vita without leaving their country.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
in Evidenza