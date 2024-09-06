Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 06 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:39
Philippines: Bamban Mayor Returns to Manila After Arrest in Indonesia

September 5, 2024_ Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo has returned to Manila after being handed over by Indonesian authorities to Local Government...

06 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
September 5, 2024_ Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo has returned to Manila after being handed over by Indonesian authorities to Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. and National Police Chief Gen. Rommel Marbil. Guo, who was wanted for failing to appear at two Senate hearings regarding Philippine offshore gambling, will be subjected to further investigation by the Bureau of Immigration and the National Bureau of Investigation. Her detention is related to an arrest warrant issued by the Senate, and she is expected to remain in custody along with her sister Shiela, pending a later hearing, manilatimes.net reported. Philippine authorities are investigating possible accomplices who helped Guo flee the country, while President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has vowed to punish anyone involved in her escape.

