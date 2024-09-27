Philippines: Basay Fishermen Oppose Housing Project for Ex-Rebels

September 26, 2024_ Fishermen in Basay town, Negros Oriental province, have expressed their opposition to a housing project for former rebels in Barangay Bongalonan, citing security and land acquisition concerns. Department of Agrarian Reform official Emmanuel Galon said the town council has called a public hearing to discuss the issue. Fishermen complained that they have never been allocated government land, while former rebels are about to receive land titles. Galon called on the fishermen to petition for inclusion in the land distribution, Watchmen Daily Journal reported. The housing project calls for the construction of 100 housing units on a 13-hectare land formerly owned by CDCP Mining Corporation, now managed by the state.