Domenica 29 Settembre 2024
Philippines: Bataan Mayor Rejects Chinese Spying Accusations

September 29, 2024_ Alice Guo, mayor of Bataan, has again denied being a Chinese spy after a documentary revealed her alleged ties to a Chinese...

29 settembre 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
September 29, 2024_ Alice Guo, mayor of Bataan, has again denied being a Chinese spy after a documentary revealed her alleged ties to a Chinese tycoon. A House committee hearing was shown an excerpt from the Al Jazeera English documentary, in which tycoon She Ji Zheng claims Guo is a state agent. Guo responded with outrage, threatening legal action against her accusers and reiterating her love for the Philippines. The source of this information is The Sunday Times. Guo, originally from the Chinese province of Fujian, said she never asked for funds for her 2022 election campaign.

