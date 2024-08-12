Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 12 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:09
Philippines: Best Olympic Performance at Paris 2024 Olympics

12 agosto 2024 | 12.42
Redazione Adnkronos
August 11, 2024_ The Philippines achieved its best Olympic performance at the Paris Games, with a total of two gold medals and two bronze, ranking 35th out of 206 participating nations. Gymnast Carlos Yulo shone with two gold medals, surpassing the result of Tokyo 2021, where the country had won one gold, two silver, and one bronze. The bronze medals were won by boxers Aira Villegas and Nesthy Petecio, who helped complete the Philippine medal tally, The Manila Times reported. Yulo, 24, became the third Filipino to win multiple Olympic medals, joining notable names such as Hidilyn Diaz and Teofilo Yldefonso.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
oro gold one gold Philippine medal tally
